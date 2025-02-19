NHAI introduces new regulations for FASTag usage

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enforced new FASTag usage regulations across the country from February 17, 2025.

Under new rules, vehicles with insufficient balance in their FASTags or are blacklisted will not be allowed to pass through toll plazas.

A user now has to pay double the toll charges if the FASTag gets blacklisted upon reaching the toll. However, a penalty refund can be requested if the recharge is done within 10 minutes of tag scanning.

NHAI has also introduced a brief grace period of 70-minute to allow motorists to recharge their FASTag upon receiving a low-balance alert and rectify their FASTag status before crossing toll booths.

The initiative provides an opportunity to drivers to ensure sufficient balance in their accounts before they approach a toll plaza, thereby reducing the possibility of a transaction failure and penalties.

In case of delayed transactions, users may face extra charges if toll payments are processed beyond a 15-minute window after crossing the toll plaza.

Moreover, banks can raise chargebacks only after a 15-day cooling period for incorrect deductions related to blacklisted or low-balance

FASTags.

The changes are aimed at streamlining toll collection and ensure smoother traffic movement across national

highways.