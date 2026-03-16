NHAI increases annual pass fee by `75 to `3,075 for next financial year

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday said it has increased the rate of its annual pass by Rs 75 to Rs 3,075 for the next 2026-27 financial year.

The annual pass facility was launched on August 15, 2025, to provide financial relief to commuters using national highways.

In a statement, NHAI said it is revising the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for the Financial Year 2026–27.

Effective April 1, the revision in the fee has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

With over 56 lakh users, the adoption of the FASTag Annual Pass has been growing among private vehicle owners.

The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways.

The FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment for one-year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of the one-time fee through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the National Highways Authority of India website. FASTag is an RFID passive tag used for making toll payments directly from the customer’s linked prepaid, savings, or current account.