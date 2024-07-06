NFR streamlines passenger requests and grievances

Maligaon: NFR as a responsible and accountable entity, adopts various initiatives for prompt redressal of passenger service requests and issues during train journeys or within railway premises. To put in place an effective monitoring system towards a one-stop solution to requests, grievances and enquiries, Rail Madad was launched in 2019. Passengers can lodge complaints and seek assistance through https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in website and helpline no. 139 of Rail Madad app. Complaints and requests lodged through different modes were brought into a single platform and channelised through this portal for time bound redressal.

NFR has achieved 100 per cent request compliance rate during the last FY 2023-24. The average disposal time during the last financial year was 105 minutes. Comparatively during the current FY 2024-25 NFR still manages to hold the 100 per cent compliance rate for the period starting from April 1, with 73 minutes as disposal time of requests.