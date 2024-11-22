NFL to produce hi-tech nano urea at Nangal Plant

Noida: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) shall be making forays in nano urea by launching its latest and ultra-effective variant using cutting edge nano technology at its Nangal plant.

The company shall be manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day at its nangal plant with the new variant.

The company is conducting extensive field research through studying the effectiveness and acceptability of various types of nano urea variants presently available in the market.

The Nano Urea is more efficient in terms of nutrient uptake and releases nitrogen more slowly.

It is more environmentally friendly because it reduces the amount of nitrogen lost to the atmosphere as greenhouse gases.

National Fertilizers Limited is the largest urea producer amongst CPSEs in the country with a strong presence in various types of fertilizers, seeds, crop protection products.

The agri business of the company is expanding with addition of wide range of alternative fertilizers required for the Indian soil.