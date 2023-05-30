NFL records PAT of Rs 456.10 crore in FY23

Noida: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has achieved its best-ever operational performance by setting new records of Production, Sales, Turnover and Profit during the financial year 2022-23. The results of Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 were approved by the Board in its meeting on May 29, 2023.

The company registered it’s highest-ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 609.77 crore during FY23 as compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY) of Rs 144.82 crore. PAT during this period also peaked to Rs 456.10 crore against CPLY of Rs 108.20 crore.

Revenue from operations of company almost doubled to Rs 29,616.52 crore during this period from the earlier best of Rs 15,857.09 crore achieved during the financial year 2021-22. The plants of the company operated at a capacity utilization of 122 per cent during this period and produced 39.35 Lakh MT of urea, which is also highest-ever. NFL has also set new production and sale records of its Industrial Products.

NFL achieved total fertilizer sale of 66.72 Lakh MT in 2022-23, which is best-ever sales performance of the company. This also includes the highest ever urea sales of 53.70 Lakh MT. For the first time, NFL has crossed 10 Lakh MT mark in terms of sale of P&K fertilizers. The sales of its Agrochemical Segment also reached new high worth Rs 89 crore. On industrial products front, the company has recorded best-ever sale of Rs 974 crore during FY23, an increase of 39 per cent over the last year.