NFL installs RO water coolers at 32 MCD schools

New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited has installed 56 water coolers with RO purifiers across 32 MCD schools in Delhi’s Shahdara North Zone under its CSR initiative, benefiting over 25,000 girl students.

The project aims to ensure access to safe and clean drinking water, especially during the summer months. Inauguration ceremonies were held on April 6 at select schools in Brahmpuri, Bhajanpura, Ghonda and Yamuna Vihar.

The events were attended by Amit Kumar Sharma, IRS, CVO (NFL), along with municipal councillors and company officials. Students and school staff participated enthusiastically, highlighting the positive grassroots impact of the initiative.