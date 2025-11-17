Next round of talks on FTA with Chile likely in Dec

New Delhi: The next round of negotiations between India and Chile on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to be held in December here, an official said.

The pact with the the South American nation may help India access critical minerals, which are key inputs for electronics, auto, and solar sectors.

India and Chile concluded the third round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Santiago.

The four-day talks concluded on October 30. India is seeking preferential treatment for critical minerals in Chile under the pact.