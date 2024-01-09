Newton School of Technology opens first round of admission

Kolkata: Following the tremendous success of the inaugural cohort of the on-campus Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence program, Newton School of Technology, in collaboration with Rishihood University, is now accepting applications for the online entrance exam NSAT for the batch of 2024.



Beginning December 22, students from across the country who have secured more than 50 per cent in their Higher Secondary School exams in 2022, 2023 or 2024 - from a recognised board can apply for a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence here.

Through the early intake round, applicants can avail a bunch of scholarships and increase their chances of admissions.

Based on NSAT, Interview scores, JEE, CBSE, KVPY and Olympiads performance, students can avail up to 100 per cent merit-based scholarships for tuition fees.