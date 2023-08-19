‘New National Cooperative Policy almost ready’

Kolkata: The new National Cooperative Policy is almost ready, and a 47-member committee is in the process of submitting the draft to the central government, chairman of the panel and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had last year announced that a dedicated policy will soon be prepared to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, and that Prabhu will head the national-level committee. The panel members include experts and representatives of the cooperative sector and officials of central ministries.

“The policy document is almost ready and the submission process is underway. We can now look forward to the release of the policy and its implementation,” Prabhu said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry here. Prabhu said the idea behind the policy is to promote a cooperative-based economic development model backed by a

legal and institutional framework.