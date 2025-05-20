New India Assurance posts highest ever gross written premium in FY25

New Delhi: The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Gross Written Premium (GWP) increased by 3.86 per cent to Rs 43,618 crore, compared to Rs 41,996 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.

The company remained the market leader with a market share of 12.6 per cent. Operational efficiency improved, leading to a reduction in the combined ratio from 120 per cent to 117 per cent for

the year. The solvency ratio also strengthened, reaching 1.91x as of March 31, 2025, up from 1.81x in March 2024.

Girija Subramanian, Chairman and Managing Director of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. commenting on the results said, “It gives me great pleasure to inform you that NIACL has achieved an all-time high Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 43,618 crore in FY25, reflecting a growth of 3.86 per cent despite challenging market conditions. Even more encouraging is that our continued emphasis on profitable growth over the past several quarters is now yielding results. Despite the rise in GWP, the company has managed to reduce its underwriting losses by 11 per cent driven by lower claim ratio and significant reduction in operating costs. The combined ratio has improved from 119.88 per cent in FY24 to 116.78 per cent in FY25. This improvement could have been even greater if not for the elevated loss ratio in the Motor Third Party segment, where the much-needed premium revision has not happened yet. NIACL continues to lead the non-life insurance industry in India, with a market share of 12.6 per cent in FY25. The company’s growth vis-à-vis the industry over recent months, is quite encouraging. The solvency ratio has improved from 1.81x in FY24 to 1.91x in FY25, underscoring the company’s financial strength.”