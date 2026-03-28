NeuEN Green Energy bags 10K TPA green hydrogen contract from NRL

New Delhi: NeuEN Green Energy Pvt Ltd. (NeuEN), a 50:50 joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) & Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Ltd, has secured a contract to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL).

Under the contract, NeuEN will develop a green hydrogen production facility at NRL’s refinery in Assam, supported by a long-term offtake arrangement.

The project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2028 and will integrate renewable energy with advanced storage solutions to enable reliable, round-the-clock operations to support refinery decarbonisation.

Sanjay Khanna, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, “This project marks a significant milestone in BPCL’s journey towards building a future-ready and resilient energy portfolio. Through NeuEN, we are strengthening our presence across the green hydrogen value chain and progressing towards becoming a supplier of clean energy solutions.