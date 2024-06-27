Network Planning Group evaluates 8 infra projects

New Delhi: The Network Planning Group (NPG) met on June 21 and evaluated eight infrastructure projects from railways and National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), an official statement said on Thursday.

The railways project, from Manmad to Jalgaon, involved an estimated investment of Rs 2,594 crore. The other project (from Bhusawal to Burhanpur) involve investments of Rs 3,285 crore.

Both projects are part of the Energy Mineral Cement Corridor (EMCC) programme, the commerce and industry ministry said.

It added that the four projects from NICDC pertains to development of integrated manufacturing clusters in Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Hisar in Haryana and Gaya in Bihar with an estimated investment of Rs 8,175 crore.