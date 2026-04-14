Net sales of non-financial pvt cos rise 11.4% in FY25

Mumbai: Net sales of non-financial private companies increased at a slower pace of 11.4 per cent in FY25 as compared to 11.7 per cent in the previous year, according to RBI data released on Monday.

The RBI released data relating to financial performance of non-government non-financial (NGNF) private firms during FY25 based on audited annual accounts of select 15,919 companies reported in the Indian Accounting Standards format.

Services sector recorded 13.5 per cent growth in net sales during FY25, driven by ‘Trade — wholesale & retail’, ‘Real Estate’ and ‘Transport and Storage services’ sub-sectors. Sales growth in the manufacturing sector moderated marginally to 9.2 per cent in FY25 from 9.4 per cent in previous year. Total paid-up capital (PUC) of these firms amounted to Rs 8,44,198 crore at end-March 2025, covering 40.3 per cent of total PUC of NGNF pvt ltd firms.

At the aggregate level, operating expenses increased relatively at higher rate in 2024-25 as compared to the previous year, driven by manufacturing expenses & remuneration to employees, the RBI said.

“Remuneration to employees increased for services sector while it moderated for the manufacturing sector,” it said.

Further, operating profit & PAT continued to show double-digit growth in FY25 on top of high growth in FY24. Gross capital formation (which includes fixed assets & inventories) accounted for 48.2 per cent of total fund usage, up from 45.3 per cent in the previous year.