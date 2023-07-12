Nepal forms committee to probe helicopter crash

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has formed a four-member panel to probe the deadly helicopter crash near Mount Everest in the country’s eastern region, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV crashed on Tuesday, killing all six people on board, including five members of a Mexican family.

The probe committee is headed by Budhisagar Lamichhane, joint secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation, according to the ministry sources.

The helicopter took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10.04 am for Kathmandu and suddenly lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10.13 am.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers convened at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the crash and decided to form a committee to probe it, cabinet sources said.