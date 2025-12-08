Neergard-Petersen claims first major title at Australian Open

Melbourne: Rasmus Neergard-Petersen won the Australian Open for his first major professional title Sunday when his scrambled par on the final hole crushed the hopes of hometown favorite Cam Smith who was chasing his first win in more than two years.

Smith and Neergard-Peterson came to the 72nd hole tied at 15-under after a thrilling contest over the last nine holes. Neergard Petersen shanked his drive into difficult rough on the right with a bunker between his ball and the green.

Smith found the green with his second but with a long, sloping putt to the hole. Matter of fact as he has been throughout the week, Neergard got up and

down for par while Smith missed his difficult putt for birdie, then a 1.5 meter return putt to force a playoff.

The 26-year-old Neergard-Petersen won by a single shot at 15-under 269 after rounds of 67, 66, 66 and 70. Smith started

the last round two shots behind the leader, drew level by the turn and led outright after sinking a three meter put for birdie on the 10th hole.

After a birdie at the 11th, Smith bogeyed the 12th and was level with Neergard-Petersen at 13 under. agencies