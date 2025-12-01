NEEPCO appoints Samiran Sinha Ray, CGM (HR) at NTPC as its CHRO

New Delhi: NEEPCO has appointed Samiran Sinha Ray, Chief General Manager (HR) at NTPC on secondment, as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). A veteran with nearly 35 years at NTPC, Ray has led HR functions across major regional headquarters and key projects, including NRHQ Lucknow and ER-II Bhubaneswar. He previously headed HR in NTPC’s Eastern Region-I and at projects such as Farakka and Barh, strengthening HR systems and employee engagement. His experience also spans NTPC joint ventures like NSPCL and BRBCL. With extensive institutional knowledge and leadership experience, Ray is expected to drive NEEPCO’s HR strategy and support its future growth.