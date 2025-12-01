MillenniumPost
Home > Business > NEEPCO appoints Samiran Sinha Ray, CGM (HR) at NTPC as its CHRO
Business

NEEPCO appoints Samiran Sinha Ray, CGM (HR) at NTPC as its CHRO

BY MPost1 Dec 2025 11:31 PM IST
NEEPCO appoints Samiran Sinha Ray, CGM (HR) at NTPC as its CHRO
X

New Delhi: NEEPCO has appointed Samiran Sinha Ray, Chief General Manager (HR) at NTPC on secondment, as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). A veteran with nearly 35 years at NTPC, Ray has led HR functions across major regional headquarters and key projects, including NRHQ Lucknow and ER-II Bhubaneswar. He previously headed HR in NTPC’s Eastern Region-I and at projects such as Farakka and Barh, strengthening HR systems and employee engagement. His experience also spans NTPC joint ventures like NSPCL and BRBCL. With extensive institutional knowledge and leadership experience, Ray is expected to drive NEEPCO’s HR strategy and support its future growth.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X