Need to crack down on illicit trade: Bittu

New Delhi: Minister of State for Food Processing Industries & Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday emphasised the need of harsh penalties and cracking down heavily on the nexus of people engaged in illicit trade and activities.

Addressing the 10th edition of FICCI-CASCADE’s ‘MASCRADE 2024’, Bittu asserted that co-ordination between various enforcement agencies is key to overcoming the battle against the nefarious elements ruining our economic growth. “Together, we build resilient economies, fostering global collaboration to combat these threats with robust initiatives. Let’s safeguard Bharat’s future together,” he added. He further stated that the opinions and views of FICCI CASCADE’s report will help the government to come down heavily on illicit trade activities.

Rajiv Talwar, special secretary to the government, and member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said: “CBIC is serving as the fulcrum in the movement against counterfeit goods and smuggling. We have built a technology-driven risk management portal that help us predict possible smuggling operations. CBIC officers are making on an average 60 detections a day through this portal.”

Chairman of FICCI CASCADE Anil Rajput, said: “Consumers have and will continue to remain the prime focus group for both legal and the illicit players.”