‘Need proactive response to prevent online counterfeiting, smuggling’

KOCHI: K Sethu Raman, Commissioner of Police, Kochi, Kerala Thursday said, “In recent times, there has been a notable surge in online counterfeiting and smuggling cases, necessitating a strong and proactive response to effectively prevent such fraudulent

practices.”

Addressing the ‘Capacity Building Programme for Police Officers of Kochi on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ organised by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), Raman said, “The illicit trade in terms of counterfeiting and smuggling is a significant impediment to the growth of the economy, affecting it in multiple ways.”

He highlighted the importance of a strong and proactive response to combat counterfeiting and smuggling. He stressed the need for comprehensive training programs that equip police officials with the necessary knowledge and skills to identify, investigate, and dismantle these illicit networks. Additionally, creating extensive awareness among law enforcement agencies and the public about the scale and repercussions of counterfeiting and smuggling is crucial for generating effective collaboration and engagement.