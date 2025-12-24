‘Nearly Rs 5L cr infra projects rolled out in Modi govt’s 3rd term’

New Delhi: The Modi government has rolled out infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 5 lakh crore during its third term, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday while briefing the media after a Cabinet meeting. The minister shared details of major projects approved across airports, ports, highways and railways.

According to Vaishnaw, the Cabinet approved airport development projects at Bagdogra, Bihta, Varanasi and Kota, involving a total investment of Rs 7,339 crore. He said the projects aim to strengthen regional air connectivity.

In the ports and shipping sector, the government approved the construction of a major port at Vadhavan near Dahanu in Maharashtra, along with shipbuilding and maritime development reforms, with a total outlay of Rs 1,45,945 crore.

Vaishnaw added that these measures would significantly enhance India’s maritime capacity and logistics efficiency.

The highways sector accounted for the highest investment of Rs 1,97,644 crore. The approved works include eight National High-Speed Road projects covering 936 km, expansion under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, and strategic road development in the border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan. Major corridors and bypasses approved include the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor, Zirakpur bypass, Shillong-Silchar corridor, six-lane connectivity to JNPT, and several four- and six-lane projects across Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar and Assam, including ring roads in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

In the railway sector, he said 43 railway projects covering 5,869 km of new lines and multi-tracking, with an investment of Rs 1,52,583 crore, were approved. “The projects are expected to ease congestion, improve freight movement and enhance passenger services,” he said, adding these initiatives reflect the government’s focus on building world-class connectivity, generating employment and supporting sustained economic growth. AGENCIES