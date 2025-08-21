NCLT defers Vedanta Ltd demerger hearing to September 17

New Delhi: The NCLT on Wednesday deferred the hearing on Vedanta Ltd’s proposed demerger to September 17, as market regulator Sebi is yet to complete the scrutiny of the proposal, while the central government has raised certain objections.

The matter, which was earlier part-heard, was adjourned to August 20 for the next hearing.

On July 2, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had objected to Vedanta’s proposed demerger before the NCLT Mumbai bench.

Meanwhile, the tribunal was informed by the SEBI that it has no further comments on the proposed demerger scheme and is verifying Vedanta’s compliance with applicable regulatory norms.