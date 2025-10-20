NCLT admits insolvency case against Blu-Smart

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted an insolvency plea against Blu-Smart Mobility Tech over non-payment of dues worth Rs 5.84 crore to Lepton Software Export and Research.

The Ahmedabad bench, comprising members Sanjeev Sharma and Shammi Khan, appointed Pawan Kumar Goyal as the interim resolution professional (IRP) and suspended the company’s board. The tribunal said Blu-Smart Mobility defaulted on its operational debt, making the creditor entitled to recovery under Section 9(5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Lepton Software, which provides Google Maps Platform services, had a service agreement with Blu-Smart from October 2022 to September 2023, later renewed till September 2024. It claimed unpaid invoices, including those for continued services post-expiry.

NCLT noted that Blu-Smart acknowledged liability for pre-expiry dues and continued using services afterward, implying an “ad-hoc continuation” under Section 70 of the Indian Contract Act.

Blu-Smart Mobility Tech is part of the Blu-Smart Group, which includes subsidiaries in fleet and charging operations. With insolvency proceedings underway, the resolution professional has initiated steps to assume control of related entities for consolidated value maximisation.