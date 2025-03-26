NBSL launches Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) 3.0

Mumbai: NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) 3.0. Vivek Deep, Executive Director, RBI launched the application and services in the presence of Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, NPCI and senior leaders from the banking and fintech industry.

BHIM 3.0 represents its third evolution since its launch in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new BHIM 3.0 app offers customer friendly and more intuitive experience. BHIM 3.0 now offers:

(1) More Languages – Available in 15+ Indian languages for better accessibility

(2) Works in Low Internet Areas – Optimised to ensure seamless transactions even with slow or unstable network connections

(3) Better Money Management – Advanced tools to track, manage, and split expenses with ease

Lalitha Nataraj, CEO, NBSL, added, “BHIM 3.0 is designed to meet the needs of today’s users in the fast-evolving world of digital payments. Built for Bharat, it prioritises safety, convenience, and inclusion. BHIM 3.0 will enhance the user experience.”

Enhanced Features for Users

(1) Split Expenses – Users can now split bills with friends and family seamlessly. Whether it’s dining out, rent payments, or group purchases, the BHIM app allows users to divide expenses and make payments directly, ensuring hassle-free settlements.

(2) Family Mode – Users can now onboard family members, track shared expenses, and assign specific payments. This feature enables better financial planning by giving families a consolidated view of their expenses.

(3) Spends Analytics – The new dashboard offers an intuitive view of a user’s monthly spending patterns for the spends done on BHIM App. It automatically categorises expenses, helping users analyse and manage their budget without needing complex spreadsheets.

(4) Action Needed – A built-in task assistant that reminds users of pending bills linked to the BHIM app, prompts them to enable UPI Lite, and alerts them when their Lite balance is low. It ensures users stay on top of their financial activities.

New Offerings for Merchants

BHIM Vega – A seamless in-app payment solution for merchants. This feature integrates with online merchant platforms, allowing customers to complete payments instantly within the app without switching to third-party apps.

BHIM 3.0 will be rolled out in phases across platforms, with full availability expected by April 2025.