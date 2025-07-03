NBCC’s Reshma Dudani bags NAREDCO Mahi Women Achievers Award

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd announced that Reshma Dudani, Senior Executive Director (Engineering) bagged the prestigious NAREDCO Mahi Women Achievers Award. The award was conferred during the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention, in June 2025.

She has been recognised for her outstanding achievements, strong leadership and valuable contributions to the real estate and infrastructure sectors. This award is not only a proud moment for Ms. Reshma Dudani but also highlights NBCC’s strong commitment to supporting women leaders in the industry. NBCC actively promotes a work environment where women professionals are given equal opportunities to grow, lead and succeed whether in offices or at project sites.

Through inclusive policies, leadership roles and mentorship support, NBCC encourages women to break barriers and reach their full potential. Dudani’s success is a reflection of what can be achieved when talent is supported and empowered.