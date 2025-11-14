NBCC’s consolidated PAT rises 25.22% to `156.69 cr in Sept quarter

New Delhi: The Board of Directors in the meeting held on Thursday approved the financial results of the company for September quarter & first half (H1) of FY26.

Company reported standalone income from operations of Rs 2,093.52 crore. for Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 1,851.90 crore for Q2 FY25. Standalone income from operations for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 3,748.98 crore compared to Rs 3,479.24 crore for H1 FY25.

Company reported consolidated income from operations of Rs 2,910.20 crore. for Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 2,445.73 crore for Q2 FY25. Consolidated income from operations for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 5,301.38 crore compared to Rs 4,588.26 crore for H1 FY25.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, NBCC reports upward growth in PBT by 35.44 per cent, from 156.02 crore to Rs 211.31 crore and PAT by 39.49 per cent from Rs 123.70 crore to Rs 172.55 crore on Standalone basis whereas on Consolidated basis, PBT rises by 23.42 per cent, from Rs 165.90 crore to Rs 204.75 crore and PAT by 25.22 per cent from Rs 125.13 crore to Rs 156.69 crore.

For the half year ended September 30,2025, NBCC reports upward growth in PBT by 33.85 per cent, from Rs 272.27 crore to Rs 364.44 crore and PAT by 36.28 per cent from Rs 210.32 crore to Rs 286.63 crore on Standalone basis whereas on Consolidated basis, PBT rises by 24.69 per cent, from Rs 309.74 crore to Rs 386.20 crore and PAT by 25.56 per cent from Rs 232.33 crore to Rs 291.72 crore.

Leveraging its solid order book and strategic thrust on Redevelopment and PMC projects, PSU land monetisation, stressed asset revival capabilities, real-estate initiatives and global expansion, NBCC stands as a key enabler in India’s journey towards a Viksit Bhara@2047.