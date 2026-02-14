NBCC standalone PAT rises 52.88% to Rs 196.60 crore in December qtr

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Limited on Friday reported strong growth in revenue and profit for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, supported by a robust order book of Rs 1,26,790 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,328.82 crore in nine months of FY26, compared with Rs 7,399.93 crore in the corresponding period last year. For Q3 FY26, consolidated revenue increased 7.59 per cent to Rs 3,022.39 crore.

The PMC segment recorded a 19.01 per cent surge in consolidated revenue during the nine-month period.

On a standalone basis, revenue grew 5.98 per cent to Rs 5,841.56 crore in nine months of FY26. Quarterly standalone revenue rose 2.84 per cent to Rs 2,087.54 crore.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) jumped 49.10 per cent to Rs 255.35 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 52.88 per cent to Rs 196.60 crore. On a consolidated basis, Q3 FY26 PBT rose 33.93 per cent to Rs 262.82 crore and PAT increased 38.47 per cent to Rs 197.22 crore.

For the nine months of FY26, standalone PBT climbed 39.74 per cent to Rs 619.79 crore and PAT rose 42.58 per cent to Rs 483.23 crore. Consolidated PBT advanced 28.27 per cent to Rs 649.03 crore, while PAT grew 30.47 per cent to Rs 488.94 crore.