NBCC records strong financial results in June qtr of current fiscal

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of NBCC in the meeting held on Thursday approved the financial results of the company for Q1 FY26.

Company reported standalone income from operations of Rs 1655.47 crore for Q1 FY26 against Rs 1627.34 crore for Q1 FY25. Consolidated income from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2391.19 crore, against Rs 2142.53 crore for Q1 FY25.

EBITDA jumps to Rs 97.37 crore from Rs 78.29 crore on standalone basis & to Rs 110.16 crore from Rs 91.63 crore on consolidated basis YoY for Q1 FY26.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) on standalone basis increased from Rs 116.25 crore to Rs 153.13 crore and on consolidated basis increased from Rs 143.84 crore to Rs 181.45 crore on YoY basis for quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Profit After Tax (PAT) on standalone basis has shown growth from Rs 86.63 crore to Rs 114.08 crore and on consolidated basis from Rs 107.19 crore to Rs 135.03 crore YoY for Q1 FY26.

NBCC with its robust order book and a strategic focus on Redevelopment & PMC Works, PSU Land Monetisation, Real Estate Development and Overseas Expansion, is well positioned to contribute towards a “Viksit Bharat”.