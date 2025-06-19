NBCC organises ‘Yoga Maha Kumbh 2025’

new delhi: NBCC (India) Limited, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is organising “Yoga Maha Kumbh 2025”, a signature event as a part of celebrations under the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Organised under the guidance of Ministry of Ayush and coordinated by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), the Yoga Maha Kumbh is being organised at Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, in the presence of Ritu Pande, CVO, NBCC, Indu Sharma, Assistant Professor, MDNIY and representatives of Brahmakumaris, along with senior officers of NBCC and the general public.

The event will culminate with the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

This year’s IDY theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” resonates deeply with NBCC’s commitment to holistic wellness, sustainability and inclusive growth, the company said in a statement.

NBCC has actively engaged its employees and common public and other stakeholders in this celebration.

Six participating organisations are partnering NBCC and MDNIY for organising various programmes and sessions including Common Yoga Protocol, meditation, Thematic Exhibition, Raj Yoga, Yog Nidra, musical presentation, Quiz activities, Naadi Pariksha, Informative talks on health management, Anand Yoga, transcendental meditation, lifestyle disorder therapy etc, it said.

This event embarks NBCC’s alignment with the national movement that celebrates India’s cultural heritage and its leadership in promoting yoga as a global wellness practice, the statement added.