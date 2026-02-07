NBCC, KVS ink pact for PAN India projects

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Limited on February 2, 2026 signed an agreement with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to undertake construction, replacement, renovation and repair works of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, marking a step toward modernising school infrastructure.

Under the agreement, NBCC will provide Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services on a de-posit work basis for infrastructure development at KVS schools across multiple zones. The project aims to upgrade learning environments in line with national education goals.

NBCC’s scope includes preparing detailed project reports, surveys, drawings and estimates, obtaining approvals, coordinating statutory and land clearances with state and UT authorities, and ensuring compliance with PWD specifications, KVS norms and quality standards. The company will also monitor progress through regular reporting and maintain detailed documentation.

Qualified engineers and technical personnel will be deployed to ensure effective supervision and timely execution. NBCC said the partnership underscores its commitment to strengthening education-al and social infrastructure nationwide.