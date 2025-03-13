NBCC, HSCL pay interim dividends to government

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd, a Navratna CPSE, and its subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL), a Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), paid interim dividend of Rs 88.37 crore and Rs 3.43 crore respectively to the government for FY 2024-25.

The dividend cheques were handed over to Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal by K.P. Mahadevaswamy, Chairman & Managing Director, NBCC and Chairman, HSCL in the presence of Katikithala Srinivas, Secretary (MoHUA).

Amongst other who graced the occasion, included government nominee directors from MoHUA Sanjeet and Ravi Kumar Arora, functional directors Saleem Ahmad, Suman Kumar and Anjeev Kumar Jain along with senior officials of NBCC and HSCL.