NBCC holds 65th Annual General Meet

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd showcased its strong per-formance and strategic growth plans at its 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in East Kidwai Nagar on September 24, 2025. CMD K P Mahadevaswamy addressed shareholders alongside board members, government nominee directors and independent directors, highlighting key achievements in FY25.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 12,038.57 crore, up 15.68 per cent year-on-year, and consolidated PAT of Rs 557.42 crore, a 34.52 per cent rise. On a standalone basis, revenue touched Rs 8,725.36 crore with PAT climbing 38.26 per cent to Rs 476.11 crore. Its consolidated order book stood at Rs 1,20,533 crore, reinforcing its leadership in redevelopment, real estate, PMC works and overseas projects.

Mahadevaswamy noted NBCC’s highest-ever dividend of Rs 180.90 crore (67 per cent) and the issu-ance of 90 crore bonus shares. The company secured new works worth Rs 23,250 crore and com-pleted commercial sales worth nearly Rs 14,800 crore at its flagship Nauroji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar projects. Under the Amrapali mandate, it delivered 25,500 housing units.

Expanding its global footprint, NBCC is executing a $130 million EPC housing project in Mal-dives, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India and the Maldivian President. With operations extended to Dubai and opportunities explored in Uzbekistan and UAE, NBCC continues ad-vancing green construction, digital monitoring, and CSR initiatives, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat.