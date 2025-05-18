NBCC e-auction: AU Real Estate bags Aspire Silicon City project at `1,467 cr

Noida: AU Real Estate has bagged Aspire Silicon City – Phase 4 project in a digital auction conducted by NBCC (India) Ltd, with the transaction valued at Rs 1,467.93 cr, NBCC informed about the same to National Stock Exchange. Spread across approximately 8.5 Acres Silicon City Phase 4 is a premium development of NBCC wherein in line with market requirements they have changed the planning and made larger sizes homes and not flats this time, the project comprises 7 towers with approximately 600 units out of which NBCC has awarded 5 towers in this auction having 446 units.

The current layout features a mix of large size 3 BHK + Study and 4 BHK + Study apartments, along with a limited number of penthouses. Aspire Silicon City phase 4 has a G+4 storey Club House with all modern facilities including Swimming Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi, Steam/Sauna, Business Centre, Play Zone, 2 Banquet Halls, open green party lawns. Out of 7 towers 3 towers are 2 to a core, and rest 4 are 3 to a core with both inside and outside terraces in all units. Located in a developed residential sector, the project enjoys strong connectivity to the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Aqua Line metro stations (Sector 50 and 76), and arterial roads including the FNG Corridor. Educational institutions, hospitals, and retail zones such as Sector 18 are all within close reach, positioning the development well for homebuyer interest. Market experts tracking the development note that, with favourable pricing and location, the project is likely to attract significant buyer demand. The surrounding micro market has seen steady absorption for larger-format homes with enhanced lifestyle amenities. The project has been designed by Gautam & Gautam Architects, known for their work on notable projects such as Manav Rachna International School, Tao Devilal Agricultural University, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, The Palm Village, and MVN Sports Complex.