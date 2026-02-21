NBCC declares third interim dividend for FY2025-26

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd has declared its third interim dividend for FY2025-26, following approval by its Board of Directors at a meeting held on February 18, 2026.

The Board announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.12 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each, amount-ing to 12 per cent of the face value.

Earlier in the financial year, the company had declared a first interim dividend of Rs 0.21 per share (21 per cent) on August 7, 2025, and a second interim dividend of Rs 0.21 per share on November 13, 2025.

With the latest payout, NBCC has continued its consistent dividend distribution trend during FY205-26.

The company said the declaration reflects its stable earnings performance, prudent financial manage-ment and sustained focus on delivering long-term value to shareholders