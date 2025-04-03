NBCC CMD K P Mahadevaswamy assumes Chairmanship of SCOPE

New Delhi: K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman & MD of NBCC (India) Ltd, has taken charge as the Chairperson of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE). He officially assumed office on April 1, 2025, for a tenure of two years, in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Memorandum and Articles of Association.y a constructive role in putting forward the views. Mahadevaswamy stated, “The increased participation of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in these elections reflects the growing confidence of member PSEs in SCOPE. With the new leadership in place, SCOPE is committed to implementing more impactful initiatives to further strengthen and enhance the role of the public sector.”