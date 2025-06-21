NBCC celebrates Int’l Day of Yoga

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) by organising a dedicated yoga session at its Corporate Office in New Delhi in association with Bhartiya Yog Sansthan. Senior officials and employees participated enthusiastically, performing various yogasanas and breathing exercises that promote physical and mental well-being.

In addition to this, NBCC organised a Yoga Mahakumbh from June 18 to 21, 2025 at East Kidwai Nagar, reaffirming its commitment to wellness, sustainability and inner harmony. The four-day event focused on holistic well-being and featured enriching yoga sessions, an insightful diet and nutrition session by experts and a free consultation and treatment camp, benefitting participants with personalised health guidance. Adding to the spirit of the day, NBCC also hosted a special workshop on “Meditation for a Healthy & Happy Life”. The session emphasised the value of meditation in daily life, particularly in stress management and nurturing a positive mindset. It highlighted how yoga and meditation together can help individuals develop resilience and emotional stability. Through these initiatives, NBCC continues to align itself with the national vision of holistic health and environmental harmony.