NBCC bags Rs350 crore defence infrastructure project at Avadi

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement reaffirming its dominance in defence and public infrastructure development, NBCC (India) Ltd has secured a Rs 350 crore Project Management Consultancy (PMC) assignment from the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), located at Avadi, Chennai.

The assignment, awarded through a highly competitive Quality-cum-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) process, covers the design, engineering and management of major capital civil works that will bolster the nation’s defence manufacturing capabilities. NBCC will serve as the Project Management Consultant for the construction and development of critical facilities including the AVNL Corporate Office Complex, Ordnance Development Centre and Workshop, test track infrastructure to augment T-Series Tank overhaul capacity and residential quarters for AVNL personnel within the HVF and AVNL estates.

The project, with a total estimated value of Rs 350 crore and a completion timeline of 36 months, will be executed in strict adherence to the highest quality, safety and sustainability standards. This engagement strengthens NBCC's position as a strategic partner in the Ministry of Defence's infrastructure modernization drive, bringing in advanced project management techniques, modern design innovation and green-building integration.