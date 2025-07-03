NBCC bags Rs 355 crore order from FGZL in Maha

new delhi: State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a Rs 355 crore contract from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd.

“NBCC (India) Limited moved to a transformative leap in wildlife conservation and Eco-tourism infrastructure by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FDCM Gorewada Zoo Limited (FGZL), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking. The MoU pertains to the Development of African Safari and Entrance Plaza at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Chandrasekharan Bala, CEO, FGZL and Pravin Tukaram Doiphode, Executive Director, NBCC in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Forest minister Ganesh Naik, FGZL MD Naresh Zurmure, NBCC CMD K.P. Mahadevaswamy and senior officials from both NBCC and FDCM Gorewada Zoo Limited were also present during MoU signing ceremony.

The project is set to “deliver a world-class wildlife experience to be implemented in an area of approximately 63 hectares.