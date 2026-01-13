NBCC achieves ‘Excellent’ rating in MoU evaluation for 2024-25

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd has achieved ‘Excellent’ rating for 2024-25 in its MoU evaluation, with 97.58 marks reaffirming its strong performance in project execution, quality standards, sustainability practices, and corporate governance. NBCC had also achieved Excellent rating in previous MoU evaluation for the year of 2023-24 also.

The consecutive ‘Excellent’ ratings reflect NBCC’s consistent track record in the successful delivery of complex and large-scale projects across redevelopment, Project Management Consultancy (PMC), real estate development, and overseas assignments.

The Company has demonstrated excellence through timely completion of projects, adherence to safety and quality benchmarks, and the adoption of environmentally responsible construction practices.

NBCC continues to play a pivotal role in flagship Government initiatives, particularly in redevelopment of government housing and office complexes, contributing significantly to planned urban development and the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Emphasis on green building norms, resource efficiency, and use of modern construction technologies remains central to NBCC’s project philosophy.

The achievement underscores the dedication and professionalism of NBCC’s workforce and reflects the confidence reposed by stakeholders, clients, and partner agencies in the Company’s capabilities.

With a robust order book and strategic focus on redevelopment, PMC works, PSU land monetisation, real estate development and overseas expansion, NBCC remains well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to India’s infrastructure and urban transformation journey. Mpost