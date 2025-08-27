Nayara Energy appoints SOCAR Turkiye CFO as new Chief Executive

New Delhi: Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has appointed Teymur Abasguliyev as the new CEO of the company, replacing a European national who had to resign following EU sanctions on the company.

The appointment of Abasguliyev, an Azerbaijan national who currently as the CFO at SOCAR Turkiye Enerji A.S, was confirmed by the Nayara board at its meeting on Tuesday, two sources aware of the matter said.

Nayara spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email sent for comments.

Educated at Azerbaijan’s Baku State University, Abasguliyev previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1996 to 2013. He has been the CFO of Group Companies at SOCAR Turkiye Enerji A.S. since 2013.

Nayara Chief Executive Alessandro Des Dorides had to quit shortly after the EU imposed sanctions on the refiner as part of a new raft of measures against Russia over its war

with Ukraine. Sergey Denisov, who was Nayara’s Chief Development Officer, was named the interim CEO following the resignation. Directors and senior executives, including Victoria Cunningham, Avril Conroy, Jorg Tumat, Barbara Oberhauser, and another refinery head, resigned due to EU sanctions-related nationality conflicts.