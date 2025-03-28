Nayara Energy appoints Deepesh Baxi as Chief Financial Officer

Mumbai: Nayara Energy, a new-age downstream company of international scale, announces the appointment of Deepesh Baxi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 14, 2025. With an impressive career spanning over three decades, he brings extensive experience in finance, strategy and M&A, having worked on complex mandates across key sectors such as Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Retail and Manufacturing. In his new role at Nayara Energy, Deepesh will lead the company’s financial strategy and operations, supporting its continued growth and contribution to the energy sector. Prior to this, Deepesh held the position of CFO & Wholetime Director at Castrol India Ltd. He has also worked with British Petroleum (bp) and Andersen.