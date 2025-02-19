Navigating depths: ONGC’s deepwater exploration challenges & innovations

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Ratnesh Kumar, Asset Manager, Eastern Offshore (Kakinada Asset), ONGC, sheds light on the key challenges of deepwater exploration, the role of technology, and the company’s vision for sustainable energy security.

Deepwater Exploration: The Key Challenges

Q: ONGC has been operating in deepwater exploration for years. What are the primary challenges in this domain, and how is the company leveraging technology to overcome them?

If you look at Mumbai High, we have been operating there for over 50 years and are well-versed in its geology and operational challenges. However, the differences are stark when you compare the Arabian Sea with the Bay of Bengal. In the Arabian Sea, even up to 100 kilometres offshore, the water depth is only around 100 meters. But in the Eastern Offshore, the seabed drops drastically. For instance, our Central Processing Platform is located just 5-6 nautical miles from the shore at a depth of 27-30 meters. Meanwhile, our Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) unit, only 7 nautical miles away, is positioned in waters over 413 meters deep. This steep slope presents significant challenges in laying subsea pipelines and infrastructures, such as the 400 kilometres of subsea pipelines and 110 kilometres of umbilicals required for operations.

Q: Could you elaborate on the technological advancements ONGC has adopted to tackle these challenges?

Given the complexities, we have integrated advanced subsea architecture and pipeline technologies. The FPSO—a converted large crude carrier—acts as a mini refinery at sea, permanently stationed to handle production. However, Eastern Offshore operations are highly vulnerable to cyclones, experiencing four to five cyclonic conditions during a project’s lifespan. This drastically limits our working window to just four months a year, compared to eight months in the western offshore. To mitigate this, we pushed the boundaries by working in July and August, despite adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, subsea currents and fishing net entanglements pose operational risks. Last time, our FPSO’s risers got entangled in fishing nets, and the thruster had to be replaced—imported from England. The Indian Navy was mobilised four times to help clear the nets. We finally used an innovative “scissor” mechanism inserted from the top of the FPSO to cut through and remove the entangled nets.

Another challenge is subsea temperatures, which are close to zero degrees. This necessitates the use of thermoplastic umbilicals containing 14 hydraulic lines for controlling well operations. We inject four key chemicals—corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, methanol, and pour point depressants—to ensure smooth flow through pipelines.

For the first time in India, we have deployed Pipe Support Vessels to transport these chemicals in specially cleaned hulls, enhancing efficiency.

Ensuring sustainability in deepwater drilling

Q: With the global focus on sustainability, how does ONGC balance deepwater drilling with environmental responsibility?

Sustainability and energy security go hand in hand. One of the major steps we have taken is achieving near-zero gas flaring, except for necessary safety flaring during process upsets. The turbines deployed at our sites incorporate the latest technology to minimize NOx and SOx emissions.

Our Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) team rigorously monitors operations, and third-party safety audits are conducted regularly.

We also leverage predictive technologies to detect potential leaks, ensuring marine ecosystems remain unharmed. Interestingly, fishermen have reported an increase in fish catch near our FPSO, as marine life is attracted to the lights of the structure.

The role of AI and data analytics in deepwater operations

Q: How is ONGC integrating artificial intelligence and data analytics into deepwater exploration?

We have set up an Integrated Operations Center (IOC) in Kakinada, the first and largest of its kind in India. This centre brings together geologists, geophysicists, reservoir engineers, project teams, and production teams under one digital ecosystem.

The real-time data from our fields is fed into an Information Management System (IMS), which works alongside our Production Management System and Reservoir Management System. These systems continuously analyze incoming data, refining our geological models and optimizing production strategies.

AI and machine learning play a crucial role in predictive maintenance. With over 200 subsea assets weighing between 80 to 250 tons each, failures can be costly. Our AI-powered asset management system predicts equipment failures months in advance, allowing us to preemptively procure spare parts and schedule maintenance, thereby reducing downtime.

Moreover, our leak detection systems now provide early warnings, preventing potential environmental hazards. Subject matter experts stationed at the IOC can monitor and analyze operations remotely, ensuring swift decision-making.

Expanding deepwater capabilities in India

Q: What are ONGC’s plans for expanding deepwater capabilities in high-potential basins like Kaveri, Godavari, and Mahanadi?

After successfully executing Project 98/2(KG-DWN-98/2)—one of ONGC’s most complex deepwater projects—the team is now highly experienced in tackling similar challenges. We are currently exploring the Mahanadi and Andaman basins. However, deepwater projects require significant hydrocarbon reserves to be financially viable.

With the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) opening multiple offshore blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), exploration activities have ramped up. More exploratory rigs have been deployed, and as we assess the resource potential, our experienced team will leverage its expertise to develop these basins.

The role of deepwater exploration in ONGC’s long-term energy strategy

Q: Given the global shift towards renewable, how does deepwater exploration fit into ONGC’s long-term energy vision?

The energy transition is inevitable, but energy security remains a priority. India requires a mix of energy sources—fossil fuels, renewable, and emerging alternatives.

ONGC has already taken significant strides in renewable through ONGC Green Limited (OGL). Recently, in partnership with NTPC, we acquired Ayana Renewable Power, expanding our green energy portfolio to 3 GW, with plans for further growth. However, the transition requires substantial investment, and oil and gas revenues provide the financial foundation for this shift.

Our leadership, including the Chairman and Directors, is fully committed to balancing conventional energy production with green initiatives, ensuring a smooth and sustainable transition.