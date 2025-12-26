Navi Mumbai International airport commences commercial flight ops

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) commenced commercial operations on Thursday, marking a major expansion of Mumbai’s aviation capacity and a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development.

With NMIA becoming operational, Mumbai joins global aviation hubs such as London, New York, Tokyo and Shanghai that are supported by multiple airports to meet rising passenger demand. For the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the launch signals the beginning of a full-fledged multi-airport system aimed at scale, resilience and long-term growth.

Developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, NMIA is among India’s largest greenfield airport projects. Conceived to ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the project highlights the Adani Group’s capability to deliver complex infrastructure within tight timelines.

The inaugural commercial arrival—IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru—landed at 8 am and was accorded a water cannon salute. On its first day, the airport handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic destinations and served over 4,000 passengers, with peak traffic recorded between 5 am and 7 am. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani personally welcomed passengers from the inaugural flight and interacted with airport staff and frontline workers.

The launch featured a ceremonial walk through the terminal, a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Bana Singh and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, and the national anthem. Prominent sportspersons and social influencers were also present.

Calling it a proud day for Mumbai and India, Adani said NMIA reflects what the country can achieve when ambition is guided by purpose and executed with speed.

Airline leaders from IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air confirmed the start of scheduled operations. Cultural performances showcasing Maharashtrian traditions added local flavour, while farmers, underprivileged families and colleagues with disabilities experienced their first flight through a special aerial tour. India Post released a commemorative First Flight Carried Special Cover.

Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, said NMIA strengthens the MMR’s aviation ecosystem by enhancing capacity, passenger experience and future readiness.