‘Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in June’

Mumbai: The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated in June, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Sunday.

Earlier, it was set for inauguration on April 17.

The greenfield airport — the second such facility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport — is being developed by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), NMIAL, which is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

“A glimpse into India’s aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today — a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!” Adani said in a post on X.

“Kudos to the Adani Airports team & partners for making this vision a reality,” he further said in the post.

Earlier, late last December, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal had told the media that “our ambition is to do the commercial inauguration of the airport by April 17”.

Navi Mumbai International Airport with two runways and four terminals will have a capacity to cater to 90 million passengers per annum once all the five phases of the projects are completed.