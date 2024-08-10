Naveen Srivastava appointed as Director (Operations) POWERGRID

New Delhi: Naveen Srivastava has been appointed as Director (Operations) of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID). Prior to his joining, he worked as Executive Director (NR-III) handling challenging and flagship works & delivered results consistently in dynamic business environment. He brings a wealth of expertise to the table. He is an accomplished electrical en-gineer, having graduated in Electrical Engineering (Hons.) from National Institute of Technology - Durgapur, and has honed his leadership skills through a General Management Pro-gramme at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, and the Harvard Manage Mentor program at Harvard Business School.

