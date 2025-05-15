Naveen Jindal leads Tiranga Yatra at Angul to celebrate success of Operation Sindoor

Angul: In a remarkable tribute to India’s armed forces and national unity, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) organised a grand Triranga Yatra at its Angul plant to celebrate the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, a historic and strategic mission that showcased the exceptional professionalism, discipline, and courage of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Yatra was led by Member of Parliament (Kurukshetra) & Chairman of JSP & President of the Flag Foundation of India, Naveen Jindal, whose presence added deep symbolic resonance to the event. The rally proceeded through JSP’s Angul township and concluded at its monumental flagpole — a site of great pride for the JSP community.

Thousands of employees, their families, stakeholders, and local residents participated with fervent patriotism, waving the Indian National Flag and chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”

Jindal mentioned, “Operation Sindoor has greatly boosted our confidence. We are all grateful to the PM, Narendra Modi, and the armed forces. Our self-confidence has risen tremendously. Our brave soldiers have responded valiantly, and we are very proud of them. No terrorist can ever again attack innocent citizens. If they throw stones, India will retaliate with bullets. Our country will respond with all its energy and strength.” He announced that JSP and all its employees with their one-day salary will contribute Rs. 5 cr for the welfare of Army, PF martyrs, families and affected civilians’ families in the Country.

He added that this Triranga Yatra is a symbol of love and gratitude for the Indian Armed Forces.