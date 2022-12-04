'Natural farming to be included in agri curriculum'

New Delhi: The government will include natural farming in the curriculum of agri education, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday.

Tomar was speaking at the National Workshop on Natural Farming in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Tomar noted that natural farming is the need of the hour, in which the cost is less and the produce fetches more price.

Natural farming will now be part of the agricultural education, he said.

The government is making efforts to include soon the natural farming methods in agricultural education curriculum, the minister added.

Tomar recalled the period when there was a shortage of food grains compared to India's population.

He said chemical fertilisers were used to increase foodgrains production and meet domestic demand.

"...today we grow food grains in surplus," he added.

Tomar said the need is to follow the principles of healthy mind, healthy food, healthy agriculture and healthy human being.

For this, he said one should move towards natural farming. He said the natural farming is the farming of

perfection.