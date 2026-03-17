Natural diet, gut health and balanced nutrition key to longevity and healthy ageing: Experts

New Delhi: The Illness to Wellness Foundation, in association with the Celiac Society of India, hosted an interactive session, “The Longevity Blueprint – Gut Health and InflammAgeing,” at the India International Centre, highlighting the role of diet and lifestyle in healthy ageing.

Moderated by Dr. Arjun Dang, the discussion brought together experts from geriatrics, psychiatry, nutrition and Ayurveda to examine links between gut health, chronic inflammation and longevity. Speakers discussed “inflammageing,” a low-grade inflammation that accelerates ageing and contributes to lifestyle diseases.

Nutritionist Ishi Khosla emphasised that balanced, home-based diets can improve gut health and reduce inflammation. Dr. Prasun Chatterjee stressed that longevity is about living healthier, noting the gut’s central role and the adequacy of a balanced Indian diet over supplements.

Dr. Aarti Midha highlighted the gut–brain axis, linking digestion to mental health, while Dr. Partap Chauhan underlined Ayurveda’s focus on balance for sustained vitality. Dr. Pankaj Verma said biological age is shaped by lifestyle, stress and inflammation, and can be improved with early interventions.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “When we neglect our wellness today, we inevitably end up spending time managing illness tomorrow… The real foundation of long-term health lies in balanced nutrition, traditional food wisdom and healthy lifestyle practices.”

Experts recommended fibre-rich and fermented foods, diverse plant-based diets and periodic fasting to support gut health. The session concluded that consistent lifestyle choices are key to long-term health and wellbeing.