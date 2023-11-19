Nationwide roadshow on Digital India RISC-V VEGA Processors held from November 17-18

Kolkata: A revolutionary step towards embracing technological advancements unfolded on the November 17 and 18, 2023 as the Nationwide Roadshow on Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) VEGA Processors swept across 15 centers throughout the nation.

A collaborative effort between IEEE India Council, C-DAC, and MeitY, this grand event aimed at empowering minds and fostering technological prowess at 15 distinguished centers across India.

Netaji Subhash Engineering College (NSEC) proudly stood as the epicenter for Eastern India, hosting a captivating exploration into the VEGA series and ecosystems.

With a promise of immersive experiences comprising hands-on sessions and profound theoretical insights, the event at Netaji Subhash Engineering College, Kolkata, was a beacon for aspiring minds. Participants were privileged to glean expertise from the very pioneers at the forefront of VEGA Processor development.

The program, jointly organised by IIC NSEC, Electrical Engineering Department of NSEC, IEEE PES Kolkata Chapter, and IEEE SPS Kolkata Chapter, boasted an array of enriching highlights.

This landmark event served as a cornerstone in India’s technological journey, igniting the flames of innovation and fostering a community of tech enthusiasts poised to lead India into a bright digital future.