National Textiles Ministers’ Conference to discuss policy, investment & development

NEW DELHI: The National Textiles Ministers’ Conference 2026, under the theme ``India’s Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation’’, is being held in Guwahati from Thursday.

The two-day conference, organised by the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Assam Government, will bring together Textile Ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories across the nation.

The conference aims to provide a platform for deliberations on policy, investment, sustainability, exports, infrastructure development, and technological advancement in the textile sector. It aligns with the government’s vision of positioning India as a global textile manufacturing hub by 2030, with a focus on boosting exports, employment generation, and inclusive growth, in line with the ethos of “Vikas Bhi, VirasatBhi”.

The inaugural session will be attended by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita along with other dignitaries. The inaugural session will also feature the opening of an exhibition and pavilion, showcasing India’s textile strength, innovation, and rich heritage.

The conference will feature sessions covering key areas such as Infrastructure and Investment, Expanding India’s Textile Exports, Raw Materials and Fibres, Technical Textiles and New-Age Fibres, and Preserving and Promoting Handlooms and Handicrafts. Special focus will be placed on flagship initiatives such as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, sustainability and environmental compliance, technical textiles, innovation, and integrated value-chain development.

Participants are expected to share best practices, challenges and policy suggestions aimed at strengthening the textile value chain across regions and districts.

A conclave on “Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India” will also be held in which Textile Ministers from North-Eastern States, MPs, and senior officials from the Centre and States will participate. The Conclave will focus on unlocking the potential of the North-East’s silk, handloom, handicrafts, and bamboo-based textiles, with special emphasis on Eri, Muga and Mulberry silk, women-led enterprises, branding, and market access.