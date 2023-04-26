National PR day: R K Nair, Former ED (CC), NTPC honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award

: On the occasion of National PR day the Press Club of India , Public Sector PR Forum (PSPRF) and Public Relations Society, Delhi honoured R K Nair, Former Executive Director (CC), NTPC, with the Life Time Achievement Award. R K Nair has been an eminent personality in Corporate Communications in the country and one of the founding members of the Public Sector Public Relations Forum (PSPRF). In a function organised on the occasion of National PR day, Uma Kanth Lakhera, President, Press Club of India, P D Hindwan, President, PSPRF, S S Rao, Chairman, PR Society presented the award in presence of a large number of members from Media and Corporate Communications function.