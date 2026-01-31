National Mission on mfg aims to double the sector’s contribution to GDP to 25% by 2035

New Delhi: The National Mission on Manufacturing (NMM) has set out an ambitious roadmap to raise sector’s share in India’s GDP to 25 per cent by 2035 from 12.9 per cent, while creating 143 million jobs, the Economic Survey said.

Announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, the mission is envisaged as the core policy framework to accelerate industrial growth and strengthen India’s global competitiveness over the next decade.

In addition to job creation, it aims to boost merchandise exports to $1.2 trillion by deeper integration into global value chains.

The NMM adopts a two-pronged strategy, with a strong emphasis on sector-specific interventions across 20–30 prioritised industrial clusters.

These clusters will be identified based on factors such as demand potential, employment generation and natural endowments. Sectors will be grouped into three archetypes: scale, including automotive and pharmaceuticals; fix and transform, covering electronics and capital goods; and seed, such as semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The mission also focuses on cross-cutting reforms critical to competitiveness, including improving the ease of doing business, strengthening plug-and-play infrastructure, enhancing workforce productivity through targeted skilling, empowering MSMEs, promoting technology adoption and providing industrial housing.

The survey said NMM will act as a central facilitator to align efforts of the Centre, states and industrial

clusters.